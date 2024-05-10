Scientists are closely observing a group of three satellites situated in the void of space. They are arranged in a straight line, and their thrusters aren't working. There is nothing else in their close vicinity. The leftmost satellite is at a distance of 23 m from the one at the center, while the rightmost one is 43 m away from the one in the middle. Given that the leftmost satellite has a mass of 1700 kg and the net gravitational force on the satellite in the middle is zero, calculate the mass of the rightmost satellite.