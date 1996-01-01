21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Internal Energy of Gases
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the specific heat of oxygen (O2; M = 32.00 g/mol) at constant volume? How does it compare with specific heat for liquid water? Hint: Cv = 20.85 J/mol•K.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
652 J/kg•K; specific heat for water is 6 times greater than specific heat for oxygen
B
0.695 J/kg•K; specific heat for oxygen is 6000 times greater than specific heat for water
C
652 J/kg•K; specific heat for oxygen is 6 times greater than specific heat for water
D
652 J/kg•K; specific heat for water is 5 times greater than specific heat for oxygen
E
652 J/kg•K; specific heat for oxygen is 5 times greater than specific heat for water