21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Internal Energy of Gases
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
2.50 mol of an ideal monoatomic gas is placed in a constant volume container. How much heat should be supplied to raise the temperature of the gas by 44 K at temperatures close to room temperature?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
549 J
B
2286 J
C
915 J
D
1370 J
E
110 J