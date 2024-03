In a construction project, the task involves lifting a rectangular concrete block to a designated height using a compound pulley system as shown. The concrete block has mass  M M M. Determine the tension in each section of the rope:  T 1 T_1 T1​,  T 2 T_2 T2​ ,  T 3 T_3 T3​, and  T 4 T_4 T4​.