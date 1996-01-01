6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a construction project, the task involves lifting a rectangular concrete block to a designated height using a compound pulley system as shown. The concrete block has mass M. Determine the tension in each section of the rope: T1, T2 , T3, and T4.
In a construction project, the task involves lifting a rectangular concrete block to a designated height using a compound pulley system as shown. The concrete block has mass M. Determine the tension in each section of the rope: T1, T2 , T3, and T4.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
T1=T2=2Mg, T3=3Mg, T4=Mg
B
T1=T2=2Mg, T3=32Mg, T4=Mg
C
T1=T2=2Mg, T3=32Mg, T4=Mg
D
T1=T2=2Mg, T3=23Mg, T4=Mg