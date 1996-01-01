In a construction project, the task involves lifting a rectangular concrete block to a designated height using a compound pulley system as shown. The concrete block has mass ﻿ M M M﻿. Determine the tension in each section of the rope: ﻿ T 1 T_1 T1​﻿, ﻿ T 2 T_2 T2​﻿ , ﻿ T 3 T_3 T3​﻿, and ﻿ T 4 T_4 T4​﻿.



