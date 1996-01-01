19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
19. Fluid Mechanics Density
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Room temperature is defined as 25°C. The speed of sound at room temperature is 346 m/s. An engineer is using a sound wave with a frequency of 1000 Hz to tune the sound level in a piece of equipment. i) Determine the wavelength and time for one oscillation in milliseconds. ii) Determine the new wavelength if the frequency is quadrupled.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) λ = 2.89 m; T = 1 ms ii) 11.6 m
B
i) λ = 0.346 m; T = 1 ms ii) 0.0865 m
C
i) λ = 0.346 m; T = 1 × 10-6 ms ii) 0.0865 m
D
i) λ = 2.89 m; T = 1 × 10-6 ms ii) 11.6 m