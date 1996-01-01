19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circular concrete tank with a hollow top is connected to a dam in a hydroelectric power plant. The height of the water in the tank is 60.0 m. A pipe of diameter 2.54 cm is connected at the base of the tank. Determine the speed of water as it leaves through the pipe and the volume flowing from the pipe per second.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v = 1176 m/s; Q = 2380 L/s
B
v = 34.3 m/s; Q = 17.4 L/s
C
v = 34.3 m/s; Q = 69.5 L/s
D
v = 1176 m/s; Q = 596 L/s