30. Induction and Inductance
Magnetic Flux
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The axis of a circular coil is rotated from 30° to 70° in 0.050 s with respect to the earth's magnetic field. The coil's cross-section area is 16 cm2 and the number of turns in the coil is 300. Earth's magnetic field has a value of 7.0 × 10-5 T. Calculate the total magnetic flux through the coil initially and finally.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
initial flux = 1.15 × 10-5 Wb, final flux = 2.91 × 10 -5 Wb
B
initial flux = 1.91 × 10-5 Wb, final flux = 2.15 × 10 -5 Wb
C
initial flux = 9.7 × 10-5 Wb, final flux = 3.83 × 10 -5 Wb
D
initial flux = 2.91 × 10-5 Wb, final flux = 1.15 × 10 -5 Wb