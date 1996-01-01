30. Induction and Inductance
Magnetic Flux
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circular antenna has a diameter of 10 cm and is located within a uniform electromagnetic field with a strength of 3.0 mT. The antenna detects a magnetic flux of 1.5 μWb. Determine the angle between the electromagnetic field direction and the circular antenna plane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
86°
B
90°
C
60°
D
45°