3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
3. Vectors Adding Vectors by Components
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A watch on a diver's wrist indicates that his diving time is 20s. His mechanical watch's second hand is 3 cm long. Using a coordinate system in which the y-axis is aligned with the 60s marker on the watch, what is the displacement vector of the second hand's tip between 0 and 20 seconds?
A watch on a diver's wrist indicates that his diving time is 20s. His mechanical watch's second hand is 3 cm long. Using a coordinate system in which the y-axis is aligned with the 60s marker on the watch, what is the displacement vector of the second hand's tip between 0 and 20 seconds?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(4.2 î - 3.5 ĵ ) cm
B
(2.6 î - 4.5 ĵ ) cm
C
(-3.2 î + 2.5 ĵ ) cm
D
(-1.3 î - 0.5 ĵ ) cm