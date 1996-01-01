A parallel plate capacitor is assembled from the faces of two metal sheets with a square cross-section of length 23 cm, with a separation of 1.8 mm. The sheets are linked to a 24 V power supply using wires creating a potential difference between the sheets. Find (i) the charge stored on one of the sheets (ii) the magnitude of the electric field between the sheets (iii) the potential difference between the sheets when the sheets are still connected to the battery (work out the parts in any convenient order).