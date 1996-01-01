25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electric car's battery, modeled as a parallel-plate capacitor, has an area of 1.5 m² per plate and a separation of 0.01 m. Initially charged to ±20 Coulombs, calculate the increase in potential energy if 0.001 Coulombs is moved from the negative to the positive plate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.50 × 107 J
B
4.50 × 107 J
C
3.50 × 107 J
D
2.50 × 107 J