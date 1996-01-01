A hydraulic piston has a diameter of 4.45 cm and a volume of 0.398 L. It is supplied/drained of hydraulic fluid using a pipe of diameter 1.27 cm. Suppose fluid from the piston is drained into a reservoir whose pressure is 120 mmHg, and if all the fluid is sent back to the reservoir in 2.5 s, determine the speed of the hydraulic fluid as it flows through the pipe.