Capillary action causes water to rise in a tube due to adhesive forces between water and the walls of the tube. Suppose a capillary action pump moves water through a compound pipe with a net flow rate of 50 g/h. If the compound pipe has 3500 bores each of diameter 600 μm, find the water speed (in mm/s) in the bores. Assume the water is salty with a density of 1010 kg/m3.