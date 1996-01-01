11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
11. Momentum & Impulse Completely Inelastic Collisions
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a science fiction movie, a policeman stops a thief moving on a motorcycle at a speed of 18 m/s due east by shooting a 2 kg sticky ball at it. The combined mass of the thief and his motorbike is 350 kg. Calculate the ball's velocity.
In a science fiction movie, a policeman stops a thief moving on a motorcycle at a speed of 18 m/s due east by shooting a 2 kg sticky ball at it. The combined mass of the thief and his motorbike is 350 kg. Calculate the ball's velocity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The ball should be shot due east at 324 m/s
B
The ball should be shot due west at 324 m/s
C
The ball should be shot due east at 3150 m/s
D
The ball should be shot due west at 3150 m/s