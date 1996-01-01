11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A forensic science technician shoots horizontally a projectile of mass 15.0 g into a wooden box of mass 3.5 kg placed on a rough horizontal table. The projectile sticks into the box. After the collision, the box moves 1.75 m on the table. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the box and the table is 0.25. Calculate the speed of the projectile just before the collision.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10.3 m/s
B
234 m/s
C
290 m/s
D
687 m/s