11. Momentum & Impulse
Elastic Collisions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, a block of mass 2m is released from rest down the 4.2 m high curve, as shown. The block collides with a second block of mass 3m at the bottom of the curve. Assuming a perfectly elastic collision, determine the rebound height of the 2m block.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.20 m
B
46.3 m
C
16.7 cm
D
9.23 cm