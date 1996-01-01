11. Momentum & Impulse
Elastic Collisions
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two cars collide with each other. Car A has a mass of 1000 kg and is moving towards car B with a velocity of 20 m/s. Car B has a mass of 800 kg and is at rest. What is the velocity of each car immediately after they collide?
We assume this is a one-dimensional collision that obeys the conservation laws of momentum and
mechanical energy.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vA = 2.22 m/s, vB = 22.2 m/s
B
vA= 3.24 m/s, vB = 18.3 m/s
C
vA = 6.72 m/s, vB = 24.5 m/s
D
vA = 4.48 m/s, vB = 17.3 m/s