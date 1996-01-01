7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Intro to Springs (Hooke's Law)
An ideal spring has an equilibrium length of 15 cm. The spring is suspended vertically from one of its ends. The spring's length extends to 18 cm when a calibration weight of 5 g is attached to the spring's lower end. Find the length of the spring when an additional 3 g is added to the spring's lower end.
A
16.8 cm
B
19.8 cm
C
21.0 cm
D
30.0 cm