3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
3. Vectors Adding Vectors by Components
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the components method to find R = P + Q using the vectors in the image. Report the magnitude and orientation of R.
Use the components method to find R = P + Q using the vectors in the image. Report the magnitude and orientation of R.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
|R| = 4.12
θ = 14° below the negative x-axis
θ = 14° below the negative x-axis
B
|R| = 5.40
θ = 45° below the negative x-axis
θ = 45° below the negative x-axis
C
|R| = 4.12
θ = 76° above the negative x-axis
θ = 76° above the negative x-axis
D
|R| = 5.40
θ = 45° above the negative x-axis
θ = 45° above the negative x-axis