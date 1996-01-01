1. Intro to Physics Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Dimensional Analysis
A car is moving with speed v, given by the equation: v=C+Dt2 , where t represents time and C and D are constants. Determine the SI units of C and D.
A
C (m/s), D (m/s2)
B
C (m/s2), D (m/s3)
C
C (m/s), D (m/s3)
D
C (m/s2), D (m/s)