1. Intro to Physics Units
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to Physics Units Dimensional Analysis
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that the equation to calculate a woman’s blood volume V (in Liters) is V = 0.3561 H3 + 0.03308W + 0.1833, where H (in meters) and W (in kilograms) represent the height and weight of the woman. Determine the units of the numbers 0.3561, 0.03308, and 0.1833
Assume that the equation to calculate a woman’s blood volume V (in Liters) is V = 0.3561 H3 + 0.03308W + 0.1833, where H (in meters) and W (in kilograms) represent the height and weight of the woman. Determine the units of the numbers 0.3561, 0.03308, and 0.1833
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.3561(L/m3), 0.03308(L/kg), and 0.1833(L)
B
0.3561(L), 0.03308(L/kg), and 0.1833(L)
C
0.3561(L/m3), 0.03308(L), and 0.1833(L/kg)
D
0.3561(L/kg), 0.03308(L/m3), and 0.1833(L)