In a container full of chlorine gas a small amount of helium was released. The effective radii of the chlorine molecules and the helium atoms are 1.8 × 10-10 m and 1.4 × 10-10 m respectively. If the temperature and pressure inside the container are at 25°C and 1 atm respectively, approximate the mean free path of the helium molecules inside the container. Also determine what assumptions are necessary for this approximation to be made? [Hint: The molecular weights of chlorine and helium are 71u and 4u respectively.]