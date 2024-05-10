26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitors & Capacitance
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A high-precision measurement device uses a long cylindrical capacitor consisting of four concentric metallic cylinders with radii 𝑅1, 𝑅2, 𝑅3, and 𝑅4. In this setup, all cylinders are made of copper. The cylinders Copper strips connect 2 and 3 to ensure they are at the same potential. Calculate the capacitance per unit length of this arrangement, assuming equal and opposite charges are placed on the innermost cylinder 𝑅1 and the outermost cylinder 𝑅4. The capacitance of the cylindrical capacitor is C=ln(RinnerRouter)2πϵ0ℓ.
