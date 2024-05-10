A high-precision measurement device uses a long cylindrical capacitor consisting of four concentric metallic cylinders with radii 𝑅 1 , 𝑅 2 , 𝑅 3 , and 𝑅 4 . In this setup, all cylinders are made of copper. The cylinders Copper strips connect 2 and 3 to ensure they are at the same potential. Calculate the capacitance per unit length of this arrangement, assuming equal and opposite charges are placed on the innermost cylinder 𝑅 1 and the outermost cylinder 𝑅 4 . The capacitance of the cylindrical capacitor is ﻿ C = 2 π ϵ 0 ℓ ln ⁡ ( R o u t e r R i n n e r ) C=\frac{2\pi \epsilon _0\ell }{\ln \left(\frac{R_{outer}}{R_{inner}}\right)} C=ln(Rinner​Router​​)2πϵ0​ℓ​﻿.