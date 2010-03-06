36. Special Relativity
Special Vs. Galilean Relativity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A futuristic magnetic levitation train weighing 4.5 × 10 4 kg is moving at 0.81c (c is the speed of light). The rate of change of energy with respect to speed (dE/dv) represents the energy needed for each 1.0 m/s increase in speed. Determine the extra energy required to raise the train's speed by 1.0 m/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.8 × 10 12 J
B
3.6 × 10 13 J
C
8.8 × 10 12 J
D
5.4 × 10 13 J