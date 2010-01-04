36. Special Relativity
Special Vs. Galilean Relativity
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Specialized nano-probes developed for specific therapeutic applications have a rest half-life of 3.0 μs, but when accelerated to near-light speeds, their half-life extends to 6.0 μs. These nano-probes are 300 times as massive as a proton. What's the total energy of a fast-moving nano-probe?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.4 × 10 -6J
B
9.0 × 10 -8 J
C
6.7 × 10 -8 J
D
2.9 × 10 -6 J