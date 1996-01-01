2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure given below shows the position-versus-time graph describing the motion of a body moving in a straight line. Determine the times at which the velocity is most positive and most negative.
The figure given below shows the position-versus-time graph describing the motion of a body moving in a straight line. Determine the times at which the velocity is most positive and most negative.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
most positive: t = 0 s to 6 s, most negative: t = 8 s to 10 s
B
most positive: t = 0 s to 2 s, most negative: t = 6 s to 8 s
C
most positive: t = 8 s to 10 s, most negative: t = 4 s to 6 s
D
most positive: t = 4 s to 6 s, most negative: t = 8 s to 10 s