28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A neutron moves at a speed of 2.3 × 106 m/s in the negative x-direction past a stationary observer on Earth. An electron is launched relative to the same stationary observer with a speed v = (2.7 × 106 i + 2.7 × 106j) m/s. Calculate the electron's speed and direction measured from the y-axis as observed by the neutron.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.7 × 106 m/s, 8.43° from the y-axis
B
2.7 × 106 m/s, 81.6° from the y-axis
C
5.0 × 106 m/s, 28.4° from the y-axis
D
5.0 × 106 m/s, 61.6° from the y-axis