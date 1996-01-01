28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A proton in a particle accelerator is speeded up using a potential difference of 8 kV and then sent into a 3.0 cm wide space containing a uniform magnetic field. If the proton experiences a deflection of 15° due to the magnetic field, calculate the magnitude of the magnetic field.
A proton in a particle accelerator is speeded up using a potential difference of 8 kV and then sent into a 3.0 cm wide space containing a uniform magnetic field. If the proton experiences a deflection of 15° due to the magnetic field, calculate the magnitude of the magnetic field.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.077 T
B
0.11 T
C
0.21 T
D
0.05 T