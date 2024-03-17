11. Momentum & Impulse
Ballistic Pendulum
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the speed of the second ball relative to the first during an collision pendulum experiment, where the first projectile (ball) elevates the pendulum to a maximum height of 3.0 cm and another projectile (ball) of the same mass triples the height to 9.0 cm.
