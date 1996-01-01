11. Momentum & Impulse
Ballistic Pendulum
11. Momentum & Impulse Ballistic Pendulum
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An 18.0 g dart tip is shot horizontally from a toy gun. The tip collides with a 360 g polyester sphere suspended by a 0.750 m light string and gets stuck to it. The breaking strength of the string is 5.00 N. Find the tip's maximum speed, just before the collision, that will not provoke a string crack.
An 18.0 g dart tip is shot horizontally from a toy gun. The tip collides with a 360 g polyester sphere suspended by a 0.750 m light string and gets stuck to it. The breaking strength of the string is 5.00 N. Find the tip's maximum speed, just before the collision, that will not provoke a string crack.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
11.5 m/s
B
21.0 m/s
C
33.6 m/s
D
42.5 m/s