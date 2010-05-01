31. Alternating Current
Resonance in Series LRC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Resonance in Series LRC Circuits
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the circuit illustrated below, where a combination of a resistor (R), an inductor (L), and two capacitors (C 1 and C 2) is connected to an AC power source as shown. Determine the resonance frequency of the circuit in both radians per second and hertz.
Consider the circuit illustrated below, where a combination of a resistor (R), an inductor (L), and two capacitors (C 1 and C 2) is connected to an AC power source as shown. Determine the resonance frequency of the circuit in both radians per second and hertz.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1.5 × 103 rad/s ii) 2.4 × 102 Hz
B
i) 1.5 × 103 rad/s ii) 9.6 × 103 Hz
C
i) 2.6 × 103 rad/s ii) 4.2 × 102 Hz
D
i) 2.6 × 103 rad/s ii) 1.6 × 105 Hz