31. Alternating Current
Resonance in Series LRC Circuits
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the circuit illustrated in the figure below, where a series RLC circuit is connected to an AC power source. Determine the resonance frequency of the circuit in both i) radians per second and ii) hertz.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 5.0 × 102 rad/s ii) 2.5 × 102 Hz
B
i) 5.0 × 102 rad/s ii) 3.1 × 103 Hz
C
i) 1.5 × 103 rad/s ii) 2.4 × 102 Hz
D
i) 1.5 × 103 rad/s ii) 9.4 × 102 Hz