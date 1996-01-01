A quantum particle moves freely in the positive x-direction following the equation ψ(x,t) = A[ei(k 1 x - ω 1 t) + ei(k 2 x - ω 2 t)]. Suppose k 2 = 4k 1 = 4k and a maximum of the probability distribution function |ψ(x,t)|2 occurs at t = 0 and x = 0. i) Given that ω = ħk2/2m, determine the least positive value of x that gives a maximum in the probability distribution function at t = 4π/ω. ii) Use the result in part i) to determine the average speed in the negative x-direction of the probability distribution function. Also, determine the average speed using v av = (ω 2 - ω 1 )/(k 2 - k 1 ).