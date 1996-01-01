13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Parallel Axis Theorem
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylinder of mass M, radius R, and length L is tightly fitted with an axle that acts like a rotational axis at a distance (3/5)R from the center of the cylinder. The axle has a radius r. A thread wound on the axle is pulled with a tension T. Assuming the axle to have an insignificant moment of inertia, derive an expression for the cylinder's angular acceleration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(2rT)/(MR2)
B
(rT)/(MR2)
C
(50rT)/(43MR2)
D
(10rT)/(11MR2)
E
(23rT)/(10MR2)