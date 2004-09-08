6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Newton's First & Second Laws
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ramps are useful machines when loading trucks. In one instance, a worker pulls on a trolley being loaded on a truck with an upward force F that has a direction of 28.0° with the ramp. If the ramp has a slope angle of 15.0°, what is the value of the component Fy perpendicular to the ramp when the Fx component parallel to the ramp is equal to 86.0 N?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
40.3 N
B
75.9 N
C
45.7 N
D
162 N