17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
Express the kinetic and potential energy in terms of the total energy for a horizontal spring in simple harmonic motion. Consider the displacement of the mass is C/5, where 'C' is the amplitude.
A
U = E/25, K = 24E/25
B
U = 24E/25, K = E/25
C
U = E/5, K = 4E/5
D
U = 4E/5, K = E/5