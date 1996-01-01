31. Alternating Current
Series LRC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Series LRC Circuits
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A series RLC circuit is tuned using a 0.500 µH inductor. The oscillation frequency of the circuit is the same as that of a 107.9 MHz radio wave. Determine the capacitance of the capacitor in the circuit.
A series RLC circuit is tuned using a 0.500 µH inductor. The oscillation frequency of the circuit is the same as that of a 107.9 MHz radio wave. Determine the capacitance of the capacitor in the circuit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.70 pF
B
13.7 pF
C
0.230 pF
D
4.35 pF