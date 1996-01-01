15. Rotational Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
15. Rotational Equilibrium Torque & Equilibrium
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A male person has a safe limit to lift objects weighing 250N (25 kg) at the workplace. How much load can the person lift using a 1.5 m long trolley weighing 100 N? The center of mass of the trolley is located 0.6 m from the axle supporting the wheels. Take the center of gravity of the load to be located at 0.6 m from the axle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
525 N
B
150 N
C
375 N
D
625 N