32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
An atomic nucleus has a radius of 7.0 fm. Simplify the nucleus model: A nucleon (1 proton and 1 neutron) is restricted to a 1D box of 14 fm in length. Determine the proton's first three energy levels within such a box. Express your answer in MeV units.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E1=1.0 MeV, E2=4.2 MeV, E3=9.4 MeV
B
E1=4.2 MeV, E2=9.4 MeV, E3=1.0 MeV
C
E1=4.2 MeV, E2=1.0 MeV, E3=9.4 MeV
D
E1=1.0 MeV, E2=9.4 MeV, E3=4.2 MeV