2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A lubricating oil is driven through a pipe using an electric pump. The speed of an oil particle is plotted in the first 10 s of operation. Determine the acceleration of an oil particle through every stage shown on the graph.
A lubricating oil is driven through a pipe using an electric pump. The speed of an oil particle is plotted in the first 10 s of operation. Determine the acceleration of an oil particle through every stage shown on the graph.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
First stage a = 3.5 m/s2 ;
Second stage a = - 0.6 m/s2 ;
Third stage a = 0 m/s2
Second stage a = - 0.6 m/s2 ;
Third stage a = 0 m/s2
B
First stage a = 3.5 m/s2 ;
Second stage a = 0.6 m/s2 ;
Third stage a = 4.0 m/s2
Second stage a = 0.6 m/s2 ;
Third stage a = 4.0 m/s2
C
First stage a = - 3.5 m/s2 ;
Second stage a = 0.6 m/s2 ;
Third stage a = - 4.0 m/s2
Second stage a = 0.6 m/s2 ;
Third stage a = - 4.0 m/s2
D
First stage a = - 3.5 m/s2 ;
Second stage a = 0.6 m/s2 ;
Third stage a = 0 m/s2
Second stage a = 0.6 m/s2 ;
Third stage a = 0 m/s2