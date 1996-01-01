Mobile phone network towers P and Q are separated by 375 m. Tower P is located left of tower Q. Their antennas are radiating in phase at identical frequencies. A mobile phone is located to the left of antenna P at point R, 1.2 km from the tower on the axis connecting the two antennas. Mobile networks have various bands with different frequencies and wavelengths. Assuming the bands can have any frequency value, determine the largest wavelength that produces constructive interference at point R.