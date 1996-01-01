18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
Wave Interference
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two speakers are placed facing an audience. The speakers are playing a tone in phase with each other at a wavelength of 0.85 m. A member of the audience has the position shown. Determine the path difference for the waves emitted by the speakers.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.0 m
B
13.0 m
C
3.4 m
D
0 m
E
12.2 m