8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rock on Mars has a mass of 1200 kg. At midday, the rock is directly between the sun and Mars. i) Determine the force exerted on the rock by the sun. Take the distance from the rock to the sun's center as 2.28 × 1011 m. ii) Contrast this force with the force on the rock from Mars (gM = 3.72 m/s2).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Fs = 2.55 × 10-3 N ii) Fs = 1.75 × 106 FM
B
i) Fs = 3.06 N ii) Fs = 1.46 × 103 FM
C
i) Fs = 2.55 × 10-3 N ii) Fs = 5.72 × 10-7 FM
D
i) Fs = 3.06 N ii) Fs = 6.85 × 10-4 FM