8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spherical mass used for short put has a mass m and diameter d. If two masses are separated by d/2 (from surface to surface) what will be the magnitude of gravitational force on the balls?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4Gm2/d2
B
2Gm2/3d2
C
4Gm2/9d2
D
9Gm2/4d2
E
Gm/4d2
F
4Gm/9d2