31. Alternating Current
Capacitors in AC Circuits
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a phase-shift network circuit, a resistor is connected in series with a capacitor. The circuit is powered by an AC source with a peak voltage of 8.0 V. The measured peak voltage across the capacitor is found to be 4.5 V. What is the magnitude of the peak voltage across the resistor in this circuit?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.6 V
B
43 V
C
3.5 V
D
9.2 V