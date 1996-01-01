31. Alternating Current
Capacitors in AC Circuits
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a low-pass RC filter circuit consisting of a resistor with a resistance of 200 Ω is connected in series with a capacitance of 50.0 μF. Calculate the crossover frequency (fC).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
31.8 Hz
B
7.96 Hz
C
62.8 Hz
D
15.9 Hz