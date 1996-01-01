Objects remain in their state of motion unless acted on by an external force, a phenomenon called inertia. To demonstrate the effects of inertia using rapid deceleration, a passenger lowers a block onto a frictionless surface at the back of a truck moving at constant velocity (the block has the same velocity as the truck). There is nothing securing the block to the surface. i) Sketch a free body of the block on the surface. ii) State the direction of the external force on the block (if any).