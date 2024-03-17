24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a laboratory experiment, a tiny plastic sphere with a charge of -8.0 nC is located at (x, y) = (2.0 cm, 0.0 cm). What is the electric field at the positions A (x, y) = (0.0 cm, 4.0 cm)? Determine the component form of the electric field vector at this position.
