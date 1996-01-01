36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the decay of two unstable isotopes, 14C and 13N. Determine the decay mode and identify the daughter nucleus for each isotope.
A
14C undergoes beta-plus decay to become 14N and 13N undergoes beta-minus decay to become 14N
B
14C undergoes beta-minus decay to become 14N and 13N undergoes beta-plus decay to become 13C
C
14C undergoes alpha decay to become 14N and 13N undergoes beta-plus decay to become 13C
D
14C undergoes gamma decay to become 14N and 13N undergoes beta-minus decay to become 13C