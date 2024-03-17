11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
11. Momentum & Impulse Completely Inelastic Collisions
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ball with mass m1 = 1.5 kg is initially at rest. Another ball with mass m2 = 2.5 kg and velocity v̄2 = (3.0 î - 4.0 ĵ + 2.0 k̂) m/s collides with it. Post-collision, the second ball moves with a velocity of v̄2' = (2.0 î - 3.0 ĵ - 2.0 k̂) m/s. Calculate the velocity of the first ball after the collision. Consider no external forces affect the system during the collision.
A ball with mass m1 = 1.5 kg is initially at rest. Another ball with mass m2 = 2.5 kg and velocity v̄2 = (3.0 î - 4.0 ĵ + 2.0 k̂) m/s collides with it. Post-collision, the second ball moves with a velocity of v̄2' = (2.0 î - 3.0 ĵ - 2.0 k̂) m/s. Calculate the velocity of the first ball after the collision. Consider no external forces affect the system during the collision.